First To Know forecast: Warmer breezes coming (02/11/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thick fog along the coast will keep visibility low there this evening, as well as the offshore waters. South winds will shove that layer of fog inland, and will influence further development in the overnight hours.

Evening temps will be mild, falling through the 70s and reaching the 60s by 9 p.m. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s. Several inland locations will encounter limited visibility and pockets of dense fog.

We will experience a pickup in the wind flow tomorrow as a cold front swings toward the Mississippi Valley and bumps up against nearby high pressure. Winds will be gusty, especially in marine areas. The winds will promote a humid feel with highs that will get into the 70s to lower 80s. We will see scattered broken cloudiness.

The front will provides a batch of showers and a couple of thunderstorms Thursday, then a dose of colder air for Friday that brings morning lows back into the lower 50s.

Another surge of warmth will be felt Saturday before a strong Sunday front that will cause another round of showers and thunderstorms. We are monitoring severe-weather risks for Sunday but they are limited at this phase. However, rain will be widespread; it'll be a matter of timing and when it clears out that dictates the quality of the afternoon weather. That front will remind us that winter is not over; lows will fall into the 30s early next work week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist