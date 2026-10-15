First To Know forecast: Warm streak nearing an end (10/15/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warm readings for the late afternoon will start cooling down this evening, just like the trend has been all week long. The additional scattered clouds will thin out with the cooling trend later tonight. A little more moisture is around, so the temp drop will be a bit slower than past nights. This will put temperatures in the 80s through about 7:00 pm, the 70s through midnight, and 60s for Friday morning. Eventual lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will swing in our direction later Friday. We'll get one more very warm afternoon, but more clouds will build and blend in with the sun. Forecast highs will go to the mid and upper 80s one more time before evening cloudiness takes over. The front can produce a few stray showers, but overall risk is low and mainly confined to the coastal counties and the southeastern Big Bend areas.

The front sweeps through by Saturday morning, producing a stronger northwest breeze which will transport cooler air into the area for the weekend. Clouds may be a bit slow to clear Saturday, but a partly cloudy and windy setup is expected with highs in the 70s. Sunday morning will feature some lows in the 40s in southern Georgia with 50s elsewhere; the sky will be clearer on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

The beginning of next week will be cool, with lows in the 50s and anticipated highs in the 70s to near 80°. There will be ample sunshine and limited clouds through midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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