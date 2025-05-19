First to Know forecast: Warm season in fuller swing (05/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the weak approaches of a couple of cold fronts this week, we will be provided with modest rain chances and only a glancing push of drier air for some areas.

In other words, our warm season is in full swing.

Stable and dry conditions will inhibit pop-up thunderstorm activity this evening. It'll start off mostly clear, but as the moisture we do have interacts with light wind overnight, zones of fog are likely to develop in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning. Nighttime temps will go from the 80s to the lower 70s, with lows dipping into the upper 60s to around 70°.

Upper-level high pressure that drove the high heat last weekend will shift to the south, so we'll still be fairly hot, but likely avoiding record-high territory with sunshine and scattered clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, cooler in the US 19 corridor of the east Big Bend and coastal sections. Feels-like values will be in the upper 90s to near 100°.

The first cold front slips toward the state line Wednesday, producing clouds and times of showers and thunder. Severe weather chances are negligible and rain coverage will be scattered. Moisture levels decrease for the rest of the week, so while temperatures will be near average levels in the upper 80s to lower 90s, it won't be quite as sticky and humid leading into Memorial Day weekend. Some scattered showers and storms are show to re-develop on Memorial Day itself.

Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

