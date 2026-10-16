First To Know forecast: Warm now, but cold rush is coming (10/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are experiencing the final very warm afternoon, with temperatures flirting with 90° before a cold front approaches later tonight. There will be an increase in clouds this evening, with a slim chance for a brief shower around and south of Interstate 10 primarily. Most areas will be dry for the evening and night.

Early Saturday, stronger winds from the northwest and north will be felt as clouds linger. The flow will bring in much cooler air for the weekend, knocking aside the warm spell for several days to come.

This evening, readings will fall through the 80s and 70s, with 60s early in the morning. Lows will be around 60° in the Flint River region to the mid 60s in the southeast Big Bend.

Warming will be slow Saturday morning and afternoon, eventually producing highs in the lower to mid 70s. Scattered clouds will be present with some breaks of sunshine from time to time. It will be quite breezy to windy.

Further clearing and cooler is foreseen for Saturday night and Sunday. Lows will be well into the 50s Sunday morning, with some locations in southern Georgia experiencing lows in the 40s. It will remain noticeably breezy into the afternoon.

Early next week, the positioning of high pressure in the Eastern U.S. and a developing low-pressure system off the Carolinas coast will sustain a mostly sunny, dry, cool, and occasionally breezy trend around the state line area. Lows will be in the 50s and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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