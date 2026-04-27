First to Know Forecast: Warm, humid, and dry for now (04/27/2026)

Patchy clouds and breaks of clear sky will be the story across most neighborhoods this evening and late tonight. Slightly drier air on northeast winds today will be gradually replaced with additional moisture and winds become east and then southeast Tuesday. Scattered overnight cloud cover is possible. Evening temps will go from the 70s to the 60s around midnight, with morning lows in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Tuesday will feature sunshine and a partly cloudy trend by afternoon. Readings will rise to the 80° mark around midday with a continued climb into the upper side of the 80s for highs. A few inland spots can touch 90° if there's enough sunlight and land breezes, which appear more probable in the Suwannee Valley, the I-75 region of southern Georgia, and interior southwestern Georgia.

A series of disturbances in the Deep South will move east starting Wednesday. While the cores of these disturbances will be to our north, they will influence scattered shower and thunderstorm action locally around the state line region. Several areas of showers and thunder are possible Thursday, and again on Saturday as a stronger cold front is shown to push through the region.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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