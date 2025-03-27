First To Know forecast: Warm despite more clouds (03/27/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have the "filtered sunshine" effect today and tomorrow (once the sun rises) thanks to the flow of upper-level clouds and moisture over the region from the west. These clouds won't create rain opportunities, but they'll keep the sky from being perfectly clear.

There will be limited effect on temperature trends this evening, with readings dropping into the 70s and 60s before midnight. The 50s will show up on area thermometers with a partly clear sky and light wind pattern, resulting in lows in the low to mid 50s.

The sun will break through the veil of high clouds, and the result will be conditions very similar to what we experienced today. Forecast highs Friday will be in the low to mid 80s and humidity levels will remain in check, even as winds become more southeasterly later.

The moisture coming from the south wind shift Saturday will support thicker cloud cover, but it'll take a bit longer for rain to result. That means most Saturday morning and afternoon local activities will occur with a cloudier sky, limited sunshine, and an occasional breeze.

A broad but generally weaker system can trigger a few patches of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with a low-end chance for a couple of gusty, hail-producing storms.

A different frontal system will cause a strong line of thunderstorms to move through Georgia Monday afternoon and start to weaken when it reaches local territory in the evening. A chance for a few sever-level wind gusts are possible.

Through all this, temperature trends will continue to be on the warm side, with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s through the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

