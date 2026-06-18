First To Know forecast: Very humid, patchy showers, few storms (06/18/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's rain activity has been the come-and-go scattered variety, with the broadest rain coverage situated just west of the local area. Later tonight, the zone of widespread rain in southern Alabama will creep closer to our southwest Georgia counties with occasionally strong wind gusts and lightning. Severe weather risks are low, but a tornado watch covers Miller and Seminole counties until 11:00.

The leftovers of the Alabama rain and storms will thicken local cloud cover and allow a few more passing showers and rain areas overnight, with isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s in the evening, falling into the upper 70s for overnight lows.

Friday will feature intervals of sunshine amid layers of clouds. More showers and storms are forecast to develop in southern Georgia and move mainly southeastward toward the state line. A couple of gusty trends are expected. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90°.

This weekend, we will gradually decrease the frequency and overall coverage of rain and storm areas. It'll still be occasionally damp with downpours, but they'll be a bit more scattered in nature and temporary in duration. Highs will be around 90° to the lower 90s. Next week has a slight drying trend with highs getting back into the mid 90s while the air stays quite muggy.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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