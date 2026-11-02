First to Know forecast: Unseasonable warmth & humidity (11/02/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are lacking in a dry and cool air source for the region for a few days, meaning morning and afternoon temps will be above average and quite warm for early November.

A steady east wind will be around through Tuesday, providing occasional breezes but also advancing moist air into the area, contributing to a scattering of clouds that will mix in with breaks of sun during the day. Morning conditions will be partly cloudy to partly clear. A couple of showers will get caught up in that east wind pattern, providing minor rain accumulations for sections of the state line into Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast lows tonight will be in the middle 60s, while highs in the afternoon Tuesday will top out in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will clip the region Wednesday, giving a round of clouds and a few showers and isolated storms. No significant inclement weather is foreseen locally. The front will not pass all the way through, so the warm spell is expected to stretch through Friday.

By then, a stronger but drier cold front will slide its way through, causing a drop in temperatures for the weekend that will be closer to seasonal averages (50s for lows, 70s for highs) with times of sunshine and passing clouds.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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