First To Know forecast: Two batches of storms possible (08/16/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of rain we've experienced in the last few days are somewhat of an indication of how the weekend rain pattern can go; both today and Sunday will have times of warming sunshine, scattered clouds, and a flare-up of showers and storms in the afternoons.

The sun-and-cloud mix will support temps rising toward 90°, on their way to highs in the low to mid 90s and feels-like values up to 108°. The rain and storm pattern will favor the Big Bend region in the mid-afternoon, with southern Georgia pop-up thunderstorms moving southwest toward the state line in the late-day and evening.

Sunday's pattern will be similar with the highest chances for showers and thunder in the mid-afternoon to mid-evening hours.

While Hurricane Erin stays well to our east over the Atlantic Ocean, it will induce a northeast wind flow here, which is expected to cause a decrease in daily rain production around next Tuesday and Wednesday. The chances for rain will be lower, but not zero. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

