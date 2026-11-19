TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The low pressure is still hanging around and continuing to provide ample amounts of moisture, cloud cover, and scattered showers.

The showers will not be constant, but instead in the come-and-go variety through Thursday with a few more breaks in the showers expected come the evening.

Highs Thursday afternoon will be held in the upper 60s to low 70s due to these conditions.

However, drier air is on its way. As a low off the east coast of Florida drifts north, it will funnel in drier northeasterly winds. This will allow our rain chances to drop and the sunshine to return.

This will also cause temperatures to rise into the upper 70s over the weekend.

We will hang on to this dry air until around Tuesday/Wednesday when another low pressure approaches from the west and brings more rainfall.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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