First To Know forecast: Tricky timing of rain & storms (08/06/25)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stretched-out weak frontal zone contributed to the early development of showers and storms. As those have stabilized the atmosphere for the late-afternoon, evening rain activity is anticipated to be spotty and generally isolated, but locally heavy in the Suwannee Valley where thunderstorms have formed later in the day.

Nighttime rain development will be minimal, and cloud cover variable with some zones of clearer sky on occasion. Evening temperatures will fall through the 80s and hit the 70s before midnight — much sooner if there is rain — with morning lows bottoming out in the low to mid 70s.

Winds becoming more solidly northeasterly Thursday will limit the onshore breeze. Considering the presence of the weak frontal system over the state line area, we'll see a prime area for rain and storm formation by midday around and south of the state line, with more downpours and times of excessive lightning. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be slightly warmer north of US 84 where rain coverage will be less.

There are no major changes to the weather pattern and overall expectations for day-to-day rain action. Outside of that, it will be partly cloudy, and daily temperature ranges will be close to average (92° high, 73° low). Deep moisture remains around the region through Monday, then some movement of high pressure toward our area will bring about a downward tick in the expected spread of daytime rain and thunder by the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.