First To Know forecast: Trend of spotty storms continues (07/08/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Occasional heavy rain has affected a few neighborhoods, and a few more can get similar treatment late this afternoon and evening, especially near I-75 in southern Georgia and around the US 319 region of the central Big Bend. Bouts of downpours and active lightning will be temporary but hazardous when they occur. Otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy outside of any rainy areas.

Local temperatures will depend on the placement of rain at any given time. Rainy areas will be cooler while the remainder of us will have readings falling into the 80s more gradually this evening, down to Thursday morning lows that will be in the middle 70s as conditions stay quite humid.

Temps rise steadily through the 80s Thursday morning, to around 90° at midday on the way to mid 90s for afternoon highs. There will still be spots of rain and thunderstorms developing and moving northeast, but coverage will be more widely spaced, reaching about 30% total coverage throughout the day. The combo of sun and high humidity will trigger feels-like values around 102° to 108° and select areas can be under a heat advisory again.

Friday offers the least amount of rain and storm action with highs continuing in the mid 90s. The weekend features a return of the usual scattered shower and storm coverage. Early next week, a corridor of unsettled weather will sink south toward the state line, allowing broader cloud development with scattered to numerous showers and storms. This setup should knock highs back into the lower side of the 90s, and perhaps upper 80s if cloudiness becomes extensive enough.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.