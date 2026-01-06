First to Know Forecast: Tracking nighttime fog patterns (01/06/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Though there was quick clearing of morning cloudiness, clouds will start filling in a few hours after sunset today, a prelude to overnight fog.

Low clouds are already present over the cooler Gulf and bay waters, and the existence of that cloud deck, along with a light southwest wind, will help advance the clouds inland. Areas of moisture will translate into developing low cloudiness in interior neighborhoods. All of these factor into the chances for low visibility overnight and during the morning commute.

These will also keep nighttime temperatures on the mild side, with lows around the mid 50s following evening temps in the 60s.

Once the fog breaks Wednesday morning, warming will increase along with the sunshine. Highs are expected to top out in the mid and upper 70s.

The next few days will simply repeat this performance of morning fog, increasing sun, and warmer-than-average readings. We'll continue this trend until the weekend when the next stronger cold front arrives with a line of showers and rain that pushes through all local counties by Sunday afternoon. The front will bring a cool-down to the region that simply gets us back closer to seasonal averages.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

