First To Know forecast: Toasty, not very stormy (04/26/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stalled front over middle Georgia will not be in a hurry to get to our part of the region today, leaving any chance for a rush of cooler air out of our scene this weekend.

Any fog that forms early today will break with a few hours of morning warming, leading to broader sunshine and a steady temperature rise. We'll have several hours in the 80s by late-morning and afternoon, with peak temps inland in the lower 90s. Humidity levels will be noticeable, but not incredibly high. Either way, it will get pretty toasty in direct sunlight fairly quickly!

A spot shower is possible again in southwest Georgia, but widespread formation of rain and thunder is not expected.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and perhaps even hotter with highs around 89° to 94° after morning lows in the mid 60s. However, that front to the north will slide south and aid in triggering some late-day and evening pockets of rain and storms. Some storms will have locally heavy rain and possible hail and wind gusts.

Some of that activity will lurk around Monday, but the front will not bring temperatures down too much. Highs early next week will hover in the upper 80s to near 90° with widely scattered to isolated showers and storms in the afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

