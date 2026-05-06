First To Know forecast: Thursday storms more north, less south (05/06/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are anticipating an increase in overall cloud cover tonight through Thursday, some of this prompted by the next cold front that will slip into our area from the north. We won't experience any rain or thunder effects from the front — or any other weather feature — this evening, though it won't be as clear later tonight as it was in previous evenings and nights.

Forecast temperatures will fall out of the 80s later this evening, and through the 70s after midnight. We're projecting lows to be in the mid to upper 60s in the morning with more of a muggy feel, caused by the moisture flow on south/southwest winds.

That moisture will factor into shower and storm development along the frontal zone in interior southern Georgia by midday Thursday. As the front slowly moves south, scattered rain and thunder will move generally in the same direction. However, trends indicate most of the showers and storms losing some form and organization as they go south of the state line in the afternoon hours. Nonetheless, there will be occasions of lightning and locally gusty winds, and isolated severe thunderstorms with hail.

It's quite possible that locations near the coast and in the southeast Big Bend can experience little to no rain or storms at all, so rain coverage will not include everyone in the region.

Forecast highs will range from the low to middle 80s southern Georgia to around 86° to 91° in northern Florida away from the coast.

The front will stall and lurk around Friday and through the weekend. It will cause times of scattered showers and storms to form and move mostly west to east, with some patches of partial clearing mixed in between. While fine details about severe-weather chances aren't available, some active thunderstorms can't be entirely ruled out over the weekend, but they don't appear to affect the entirety of the days Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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