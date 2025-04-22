First To Know forecast: Thunderstorms for a few (04/22/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Without any sweeping cold fronts coming our way, I expect our warm afternoons to get slightly hotter in the days to come. We'll even start to experience some warm-season characteristics of pop-up showers and storms.

Even this evening, isolated showers are possible in tri-state counties. Otherwise, there will be scattered cloudiness through the evening and night. Winds will become nearly calm, promoting the development of patches of fog.

Evening temps will go from the mid 80s into the 70s before midnight, and morning lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday features the same sun-and-cloud mix that we've been seeing over the last few days. A distant front in northern Georgia, plus local heating, will trigger a couple of spot showers and storms in inland sections near and north of the state line Wednesday afternoon. Downpours will drench a select few neighborhood, which can cause a quick bout of wind gusts or hail in the strongest of these isolated storms.

It will be quite warm again with highs in the mid 80s to around 90° in many areas away from the coastline.

A few more of these spotty showers and isolated storms can sprout up Thursday and Friday, but it's doubtful they will become widespread or incredibly intense. Saturday will be pretty hot for April with a partly cloudy sky.

A front will slip closer to us from the northeast early next week. This provides us with a better chance for scattered rain and thunder later Sunday and Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

