First To Know forecast: Thicker clouds bring a few sprinkles (04/08/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clouds and moisture in the eastern Big Bend have been moving westward, reducing late-day sunshine and increasing the still-small chance for a few sprinkles and showers this evening and tonight primarily around and south of Interstate 10. The advance of cloud cover will slow the cooling later tonight, with expected temperatures dropping into the 60s and reaching morning lows in the upper 50s.

The cloud deck will depart Thursday morning, and the sky will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon. A steady warming trend is expected with highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Northeast to east breezes will be noticeable, with wind speeds around seven to 16 mph with occasionally higher gusts, especially offshore.

While some scattered cloud cover remains in the picture through the weekend, our area will turn drier, allowing more of the sunshine to come through. That will help in bumping up highs into the 80s Friday and for the weekend. Middle 80s become common by then and for the beginning of next week, with really no reasonable expectation for showers. Winds will decrease by that time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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