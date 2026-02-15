First To Know forecast: The sun comes out again (02/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The severe weather risks for the region will decrease through the early evening, as the line of strong storms pushes to the east and out of our area. A few passing patches of showers are still possible with a swirl of low pressure set to move east in the interior or Georgia.

A corridor of drier air will enter overnight and Monday, helping to reduce the cloud cover and increase the sunshine through the daytime hours. Forecast lows will fall into the mid and lower 50s in the morning, with expected highs Monday topping out in the low to mid 70s.

This week features a steady warming trend, supported by a high-pressure zone over the Gulf that will keep stronger cold fronts away for a few days. Highs later this week will rise into the lower 80s, some of the warmest conditions of the year thus far for the area. The next rain chance comes late in the week, starting off isolated before another weekend cold front approaches.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

