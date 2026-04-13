First to Know forecast: The start of a hotter pattern (04/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stable weather pattern is underway, featuring zones of high pressure that will deflect any disturbances and cold fronts from coming in our direction. With daily rounds of sunshine and limited cloud cover, a steady warming trend is expected each afternoon.

Tonight, the sky will be primarily clear and the air still adequately dry to allow readings to fall into the 60s after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. A hint of fog is possible in isolated cases.

The overall lack of moisture will contribute to just a few fair-weather types of clouds Tuesday late morning and afternoon, so it is expected to be mainly bright and sunny for most of the day. Forecast temps will rise into the low 80s by midday, on their way to the middle and upper 80s for many inland locations. It'll be slightly cooler along the beaches and shoreline.

Very little day-to-day change is anticipated this week. High pressure will strengthen over the area and that, in turn, will help in producing highs closer to 90° late this week and over the upcoming weekend. The high will keep rain chances at zero all week. A weak cold front may approach next Sunday but its ability to bring meaningful rain activity is in doubt at this point.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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