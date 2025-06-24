First To Know forecast: The peak of the heat streak (06/24/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure has put a strong cap on the thunderstorm cycle late Tuesday, suppressing the development of pop-up rain and thunder and supporting the increased levels of early summer heat.

Evening temperatures will remain in the 90s after 7:00, dropping into the 80s by 8:00 and likely staying in that steamy range for several hours into Wednesday morning. However, by sunrise, we'll see readings level off in the mid 70s. A hint of fog is possible with calm conditions expected.

The high-pressure system will begin its shift and weakening phase Wednesday, but it lingers just strong enough to renew the boost in temps through the morning, with 90° temps likely before midday. Highs will be on their way to the mid 90s coast and upper 90s to around 100° inland. With the slight weakening of the high, a few more pop-up showers and storms can develop in the afternoon.

However, the greatest chance for rain will come in the evening and nighttime from a more organized cluster of storms from the Carolinas that drops southwestward through southern Georgia as it weakens. A minor chance for gusty conditions will come from that complex, along with thunder in the darkness of night.

We see a revival in the daily rain cycle for the end of the week and the Saturday/Sunday time frame, thanks to a slow-moving upper disturbance coming across Florida from the Atlantic Ocean. This will aid in pushing high temperatures back closer to average, in the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.