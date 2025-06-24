First To Know forecast: The peak of the heat streak (06/24/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure has put a strong cap on the thunderstorm cycle late Tuesday, suppressing the development of pop-up rain and thunder and supporting the increased levels of early summer heat.
Evening temperatures will remain in the 90s after 7:00, dropping into the 80s by 8:00 and likely staying in that steamy range for several hours into Wednesday morning. However, by sunrise, we'll see readings level off in the mid 70s. A hint of fog is possible with calm conditions expected.
The high-pressure system will begin its shift and weakening phase Wednesday, but it lingers just strong enough to renew the boost in temps through the morning, with 90° temps likely before midday. Highs will be on their way to the mid 90s coast and upper 90s to around 100° inland. With the slight weakening of the high, a few more pop-up showers and storms can develop in the afternoon.
However, the greatest chance for rain will come in the evening and nighttime from a more organized cluster of storms from the Carolinas that drops southwestward through southern Georgia as it weakens. A minor chance for gusty conditions will come from that complex, along with thunder in the darkness of night.
We see a revival in the daily rain cycle for the end of the week and the Saturday/Sunday time frame, thanks to a slow-moving upper disturbance coming across Florida from the Atlantic Ocean. This will aid in pushing high temperatures back closer to average, in the lower 90s.
--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist
