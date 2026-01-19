First to Know forecast: The chill will ease this week (01/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening, high pressure and massively dry air will keep the sky clear and the temperatures falling into a cold range quickly. Readings will be in the 40s soon after sunset, with 30s showing up before midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the freezing level again, with upper 20s and lower 30s expected, but not cold enough for widespread advisories. A freeze warning does exist for Clinch, Echols, and eastern Hamilton counties overnight.

In the morning, a veil of thin clouds will flow overhead, and that will influence the brightness of the sunlight at times Tuesday. Either way, northeast winds will start bumping up temperatures a bit and trigger a milder trend for the remainder of the week. For Tuesday, it means highs will be in the middle 50s.

Wednesday morning still features jacket weather with lows in the 30s, but the trend is for readings to continue to modify through the week to where lows end up in the 40s for the end of the week. Scattered clouds and the northeast to east wind pattern will contribute to the milder trend. Daytime highs will be in the 60s, eventually running a few degrees above average by Friday.

All the while, a series of weak upper systems will keep cloud cover occasionally thick, and by the tail end of the week, a few spotty showers will emerge onto the scene. The opportunities for scattered showers grows by the weekend time frame with areas of broken cloudiness and an ongoing milder feel to the air. Disturbances and temperature patterns that can lead to wintry weather in the interior of the Deep South over that time span are not forecast to be experienced here.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

