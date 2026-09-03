First To Know forecast: Temporary bouts of showers & storms (09/03/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the widest stretch of rain-producing cloudiness remains offshore with a relatively weak tropical disturbance, the moisture connected to it is contributing to forming a few more areas of spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon compared to previous days. Still, times of rain action will be temporary and can be briefly heavy, while severe conditions are not anticipated to be experienced. Mixed in with all this will be partial sunshine along with a warm and humid evening setup.

Forecast temperatures will hover around 90° early on, but cool down under areas of rain and clouds. The 80s will prevail early this evening with 70s overnight. Friday morning lows will reach the mid to low 70s.

Friday will have its periods of sunshine and scattered clouds, along with re-developing areas of showers, rain, and thunderstorms, particularly in the midday and afternoon time frames, as winds become more southeasterly later on. Rain will not last in any one spot for a lengthy amount of time, but those who receive rain and get soaked for a little while. Expect highs to be right around the lower 90s.

Saturday offers scattered showers and storms with a partly cloudy sky and highs again in the lower 90s. Sunday will have a sun-and-cloud mix with hot temps in the mid 90s before areas of rain and thunder develop and affect the region late in the day. Labor Day will return to scattered daytime showers and storms with sufficient sunshine and highs in the lower 90s, then a slight drying trend is being noted for the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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