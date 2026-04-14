First to Know Forecast: Sunshine, warmth on repeat (04/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening's weather will unfold similar to yesterday's, and tomorrow's will be much like today's.

High pressure to the east of the region, plus an upper high over the Gulf, will manage to keep forecast trends rather consistent and little changed. Expectations are for a clear sky later this evening and winds going near calm overnight. We'll have evening temps falling into the 70s and 60s, down to the mid and upper 50s for morning lows with a continued clear sky. Light patches of fog are possible in eastern sections and lesser-traveled areas near bodies of water.

Sunlight will be bright for the morning time frame, and that will support a steady rise in temps into the 80s by midday, on the way to highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds will be southeast to south, up to 10 mph, with only a slight uptick in the amounts of moisture, supporting scattered daytime cloud cover.

With some small-scale differences day to day, the weather features will be basically the same right into the weekend. We'll have greater support with west winds late this week with highs around 90°, while morning lows will still drop into the upper 50s to near 60°. It will be completely dry through Saturday.

A weak cold front offers some more clouds and an isolated shower chance Sunday, along with temperatures falling back closer to the average of 80° for highs early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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