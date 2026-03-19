First To Know forecast: Sunshine stretches into weekend (03/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The string of milder to warmer temperatures starts now, with daytime readings reaching 70° in several locations today and set to go higher in the days ahead.

Under a clear sky and ongoing dry air (without much moisture), a cooling pattern will take place this evening as temps fall into the 60s and 50s later in the night. Since it was warmer today, it will take longer to reach the 40s overnight, as expected lows will still be in a cool level in the lower 40s away from the coast.

High pressure that has been lingering overhead will shift to the south, causing a west wind flow for Friday and into the weekend. This direction will assist in further warming of daytime temps. With continued daytime sunshine and limited clouds, we'll see highs Friday rising into the upper side of the 70s. There won't be much moisture coming in, so humidity values will stay on the lower side.

The first weekend of spring features sunlight, few clouds, cool-ish mornings in the upper 40s to mid 50s, and highs climbing into the 80s. Rain chances remain at zero throughout this time.

Early next week will be warm as a weak cold front slips in from the north. Clouds will scatter, and a couple of showers will be possible, especially by Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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