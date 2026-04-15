First To Know forecast: Sunshine/heat combo builds (04/15/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The warmth of the day will allow the temperatures to remain at milder levels for longer this evening. Areas of clear sky and the remaining drier air around will support a steady drop in readings once the sun goes down. Evening temps will go from the lower 80s early to the 60s by midnight.

There's just enough built-up low-level moisture and calm conditions in the morning to create patches of fog as temperatures reach lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Any fog that develops will break and lift around mid-morning. Rounds of generous sunshine will cause the rise in readings to the 80s by midday, with eventual highs getting into the upper 80s to near 90° in many inland sections. A few fair-weather clouds will form in the afternoon but it will be mostly sunny overall.

Occasional westerly winds over the next couple of afternoons will aid in keeping high temperature forecasts around 90° through Saturday, with limited moisture inflow keeping humidity levels somewhat in check. There will still be abundant sunshine amid scattered daytime clouds. A cold front will enter the region Sunday in a weak form, casting a few more clouds and causing an isolated shower or two. Readings will return to near average early next week (50s for lows, near 80° for highs).

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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