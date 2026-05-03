First To Know forecast: Sunny and mild for early May (05/03/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday's cold front has brought in dry air and a cool sensation this morning, with a mainly clear sky and morning temps around the 50° mark. This will set up ideal outdoor weather today with sunshine, a few clouds, low humidity, and mild readings for this time of year, as the 60s and 70s will appear on area thermometers through the midday hour. Forecast highs will get into the upper 70s to around 80°.

Monday will start similarly cool around 50° with daytime highs in the lower 80s amid a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temps will warm to around the mid-80s average by midweek, with upper 80s before a cold front closes in on Thursday. That front can trigger a few areas of showers and thunderstorms, providing the next best rain opportunity after today.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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