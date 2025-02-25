First To Know forecast: Sunnier times (02/25/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An approaching zone of high pressure — along with a strong low-pressure system off the Florida east coast — is supporting the renewed flow of drier air into the state line area this evening. This will provide a generally clear sky for the region tonight and Wednesday morning.

If winds decrease some, pockets of light fog can form before sunrise. Otherwise, it will remain mostly clear with nighttime temps falling into the 50s and entering the middle 40s for early-day lows.

Sunshine will be quite generous Wednesday, and a wind shift can promote a substantially warmer trend for the afternoon, with expected highs in the mid to upper 70s. Onshore winds will cause beaches to be cooler, but a few inland locations may touch 80° in the mid-afternoon.

Clouds will increase Thursday with a modest cold front that can theoretically trigger a couple of showers. But, moisture amounts will still be rather low, so widespread or heavy rain is quite unlikely.

The front will set us up for a string of days, including the weekend, that will be mostly sunny with cool mornings and milder afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist