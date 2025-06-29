First To Know Forecast: Sunday morning showers continue through the afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A persistent wind from the south will continue to push moisture into the area Sunday morning, fueling showers.

These morning showers will mainly be affecting our coastal counties.

As the day goes one, we will see a shift in the winds and begin to receive storms from the north, providing rain coverage for our inland counties.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the day due to the rain and cloud coverage.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.