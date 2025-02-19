First To Know forecast: Sun & cold breaking out (02/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most of the rain many of us encountered earlier today has concluded. Clouds will linger for a while longer, and there can be an isolated sprinkle contained in some of the cloud deck. But overall, a gradual clearing trend will get underway overnight through sunrise Thursday. Northerly breezes will advance the drier air into the region, helping in breaking the cloudiness. That same breeze will add some chill to the air this evening and especially early in the morning.

Forecast temps will hover in the 50s through late-evening, then enter the 40s overnight. Morning lows will be around 40° to the upper 30s. Wind-chill values will be closer to 30° at times.

Highs Thursday will be in the 50s again with winds around 10 mph on average with a few stronger gusts. There will be chilly sunshine all around in the afternoon.

The cold air will cause Friday morning temps to dip below freezing, with mid to upper 20s pretty common in all inland locations. Friday will be dry with a sunny to partly cloudy trend.

This weekend will be seasonably cool by Saturday afternoon. Scattered clouds will mix in with the sunshine. An isolated shower chance exists Sunday, but showers can become more scattered on Monday. Afterwards, we'll trend warmer with highs in the 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist