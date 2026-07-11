First To Know forecast: Sun & clouds as PM storms flare up (07/11/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following morning conditions featuring some clouds and breaks of clearer sky, today will have a slight uptick in the amount of showers and storms formed compared to Friday, while still keeping a general mix of sunshine and clouds in all areas. Local downpours will trigger some stronger wind gusts and a bout of frequent lightning is possible in the strongest activity.

Forecast highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like values again topping 102° to 107° in the mid-afternoon.

Sunday will have times of sunshine and a few more of these areas of showers and storms, though no particular part of our region will have long-lasting rain action. Early next week will be slightly unsettled as a nearby cold front slows down over interior southern Georgia, allowing some enhancement in the coverage of rain and thunder.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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