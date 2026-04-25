First To Know forecast: Sun, clouds, and a few storms (04/25/2026)

First to Know Forecast: Scattered shower activity increasing (04/24/2026)

Sunshine today will eventually blend in with pockets of passing cloud cover by midday and afternoon. Impulses in the upper atmosphere near a stalled front in central Alabama and Georgia are capable of triggering a few local areas of showers and thunderstorms, moving generally west to east. A few downpours are possible, especially if the activity meets up with the onshore wind flow. Forecast highs today will be in the middle 80s, with some warmer readings if sunshine prevails, like it can in the southeastern Big Bend.

Sunday offers another round of scattered clouds and sun, along with occasional development of showers and thunder.

Not everyone will be affected by showers or thunder this weekend, but there will be a bit more activity than there has been lately, so even temporary bouts of rain or storms may interfere with outdoor activities.

Next week, a low rain chance exists for the first half of the week with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will start pushing into the upper half of the 80s to near 90°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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