First To Know forecast: Summerlike heat becomes common (05/14/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weak ripple in the upper atmosphere will bring a zone of clouds and isolated sprinkles across the tri-state and central Big Bend counties this evening. Accumulations — where they occur — will be very light, and the clouds will pass through the region overnight, leading to partial clearing in the morning. Existing moisture and generally light wind will cause some spots of fog to develop before sunrise.

Temperature trends will be in the 80s through sunset, then 70s through midnight, ending up with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure moves over the Gulf area Thursday and keeps future fronts and disturbance out of our region through the weekend. This time of year, upper highs from a southern origin mean a bump-up in our daily temperatures. They'll peak in the low 90s for Thursday afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

However, Friday through early next week will feature days of highs between 91° and 96° for most inland areas. It will be noticeably humid, too, so the feels-like "heat index" values will be in the upper 90s to near 100° in the mid-afternoons.

Isolated shower or storm chances exist Sunday and Monday in interior southern Georgia, where a cold front will linger and be a focal point for rounds of rain and thunder in the Deep South this weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

