First to Know Forecast: Summer weather in full swing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The hot temperatures aren't going anywhere as we enter the workweek with Monday expected to be the hottest day yet.

Rain activity will continue to stay out of the picture through Sunday night, however, we will see showers and storms throughout Monday afternoon. Not everyone will get in on the activity.

The heat will continue to be the story. Highs Monday are expected to reach the upper 90s with one or two triple digits possible. The heat index will be well into the triple digits for everyone and will get very close to Heat Advisory criteria.

Regardless, everyone is in a Major Heat Risk through Monday afternoon. This means that the heat will be dangerous for everyone. Make sure you are taking plenty of breaks indoors and drinking lots of water!

ABC 27 Monday Heat Risk Map

Throughout the week, showers and storms will be scattered throughout as we hold on to the 90s for highs each day. Overall, it is a very summer like week!

Stay cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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