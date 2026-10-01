First to Know Forecast: Summer-like mugginess & showers (10/01/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Enough moisture and warming has caused more passing showers and brief thunderstorms, particularly in the eastern side of the Big Bend and the Suwannee River region. Most showers will be short-lived and steady to move to the northwest through early evening. Otherwise, a general blend of clouds and clear sky is anticipated for the night as showers diminish.

Forecast temps will go from the 80s through the 70s later tonight. A very muggy atmosphere will create slow cooling, with eventual lows in the lower 70s.

The humid feel stretches into Friday and the weekend, supported by even more tropical moisture connecting to the area from the south. This will bring about more scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms. The coverage will gradually increase this weekend as a cold front comes closer and slows down near the area. There will be partial sunshine throughout this trend.

Rainfall into early next week can become a bit more extensive, with forecast totals of one to three inches through next Tuesday. Severe-weather chances are quite low, and no tropical disturbances are forecast to become a part of the local pattern.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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