First To Know forecast: Summer-esque weather (04/02/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heat from earlier today will be felt for another several days — to a lesser extent for coastal and western areas compared to the I-75 corridor of our eastern counties.

Upper-level high pressure east of the Florida peninsula will continue to block the advance of any cold front that tries to come in from the north. Locally, our south to southeast wind pattern will stick around Thursday. Areas of moisture can translate into patchy fog overnight, especially in areas that received rain today.

Evening temperatures will go from the 80s to the 70s before midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. There will be areas of clear sky early in the night.

Fog breaks after 9 a.m., leading to clearing and abundant sunshine for the rest of Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 80s again in interior areas, around 90° for counties along and east of I-75, and lower 80s for the western shores.

No fundamental change in the pattern is forecast through Saturday. However, the cold front over the mid-South region will shift in our direction. Clouds will increase Sunday, with local showers and gusty thunderstorms possible by Sunday evening. The front may linger into Monday with times of steady rain, but it will slip south by Tuesday and reintroduce the region to average-level coolness with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

