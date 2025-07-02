First To Know forecast: Storms will splash and dash (07/02/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The usual fare of late-day and evening passing showers and storms is present around the state line region today, with an overall westerly wind flow pushing most activity toward the east. Some of this will meet up with the sea breeze near the coast and pop additional zones of rain and thunder through 8 p.m., especially in the I-10 counties, while existing areas of rain will diminish over time.

At night and through Thursday morning, there will be areas of clouds and a renewed chance for showers across Apalachee Bay and nearby coastal areas. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

We get somewhat of a repeat performance of morning sunshine, late-morning scattered clouds, steady warming through the 80s, and pop-up afternoon showers and storms. With a northerly wind flow, the bulk of rain action will focus on areas near and south of the state line, and regions near and east of Interstate 75. Highs will range from the low 90s to mid 90s; warmest temps will be in areas of prolonged sunshine.

The Independence Day weekend starts off Friday with a few more showers and storms, but primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Most activity will diminish by sundown. Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday, with evening temps in the muggy 80s. A slightly drier feel is possible in southwestern Georgia. The weather conditions won't change dramatically over the rest of the weekend, and the tropical situation will not create hassles for our region through early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.