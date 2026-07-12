First to Know forecast: Storms to decrease, some rain lingers (07/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The initial round of strongest thunderstorms has advanced to the northeast of the region, and most locations that were affected by strong storms late this afternoon and evening will encounter leftover clouds and non-severe showers and occasional thunder. Isolated cases of gusty winds connected to strong storms through 7pm are possible in the eastern Big Bend, generally south of Interstate 10.

Clouds will persist through the night, though the coverage of rain will decrease and most thunderstorms will end.

Temperatures have been affected by clouds and rain, so a steady trend of readings in the 70s is forecast. Late breaks of sun can bump up local temps back toward the lower 80s before they slip again into the 70s later.

Sunshine will be limited at times Monday as the unsettled pattern of developing showers, rain, and thunderstorms resumes in the morning and continues through the afternoon hours. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, but longer breaks of sun and get highs close to 90° in a few areas. There will be a lesser chance for active or severe storms Monday, but downpours and lightning will continue to be common hazards in the action that does form.

Showers and storms will be scattered around on Tuesday before a slight decrease in such activity for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through this period.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.