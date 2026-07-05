First to Know Forecast: Storms throughout the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The dry air has broken apart quickly Sunday allowing for storm activity to quickly blossom throughout the afternoon. The break up of this dry air and southwesterly wind flow will allow us to return to our summer-like pattern with hot temperatures and daily showers.

The activity won't linger too far into the evening Sunday as we have a mild night ahead with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

With the moisture returning, grabbing an umbrella as you head out the door in the morning is not a bad idea as the increase in moisture, southwesterly wind flow, and hot temperatures will easily allow activity to pop up.

We will keep the 90s for highs, some days hotter than others. Those who escape the rainfall throughout the day will see temperatures climb further into the 90s.

Not everyone will see the rain each day as it will be scattered across the area.

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