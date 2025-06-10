First To Know forecast: Storms still splashing around (06/10/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The wave of rain and storms that many of us encountered earlier today reduced the amounts of showers and thunderstorms developing late today. Nonetheless, a few specks of downpours and lightning have formed in the western and central Big Bend and southwestern Georgia, creating local dumpings of heavy rain and isolated chances for quick wind gusts this evening. The activity will generally move east. Elsewhere, there will be areas of clouds and plenty of sultry sensations with readings this evening falling gradually into the 80s and then 70s in the late-night.

Overnight, there will be lingering clouds and chances for fog, with lows in the low to mid 70s. A few showers and rainy areas are possible before sunrise.

The effects of a stalled front in the Deep South will decrease at midweek, but the weaker atmosphere will still be capable of sparking off a round of scattered rain and thunder throughout the day, but mainly in the midday and afternoon time frames. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a partly sunny trend.

Each day for the rest of the week — and the upcoming weekend — features scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon, with a sun-and-cloud mix and highs daily in the lower 90s. Feels-like temps outside of rain zones will be near 100° in the mid-afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

