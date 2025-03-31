First to Know forecast: Storms out, muggy air remains (03/31/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local severe weather concerns have ended for the evening as the last of today's line of rain and storms pushes east of the region. Leftover clouds are likely with a few patches of sprinkles late tonight. Lingering moisture in the atmosphere will lead to zones of fog overnight and by sunrise which can lower visibility rather significantly.

Nighttime temperatures will hover in the 60s, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Not much dry air will come behind our current cold front. In fact, the dry air will quickly be replaced by a prevailing southerly wind pattern that draws in even more moisture for the region. There also won't be a cool-down with this system, so the stretch of 80s will continue through all of this week.

Tuesday's highs will be in the mid 80s away from the coast. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Isolated late-day showers are possible Wednesday as temps push toward the upper 80s, especially in the Suwannee River region.

The next chance for wider-spread showers and storms will come early next week with the next cold front slipping into the region. Long-range trends indicate the possibility of soaking rain, and then a dose of cooler air for the following week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

