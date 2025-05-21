First To Know forecast: Storms and mugginess fade (05/21/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This afternoon's cold front will cause a focus of evening showers and thunderstorms along the Big Bend coast, offshore waters, and the Suwannee River region, with local downpours and occasional lightning. Severe-weather chances continue to diminish as the evening progresses.

Scattered cloudiness will remain for the region, with a clearer trend for inland areas late tonight and Thursday morning. A little bit of dry air will move in on northerly winds, permitting morning temps to fall into the mid and even lower 60s in southern Georgia, with mid and upper 60s around and south of the I-10 corridor.

There will be variable amounts of clouds blended with sunshine, but in general, broader cloud cover is likely in the southern sections and the Bay waters while sunshine will prevail inland. Forecast highs Thursday will still manage to reach the lower 90s. A few southern showers are possible, closer to where the cold front lingers.

Friday features more sunshine for all areas, with mornings in the low to mid 60s and highs in the lower 90s. It will most probably be the "driest" day of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Moisture gradually increases Saturday through Memorial Day Monday, bringing back the hot and humid sensations with sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon, with growing rain coverage beyond Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

