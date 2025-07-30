First To Know forecast: Steamy but not as stormy (07/30/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and storms this evening will be spotty and mainly locations in a few neighborhoods in the Lake Seminole counties, and along I-75 in eastern sections of the region, with the activity mainly moving north to northeast. Warm and sticky conditions will persist area-wide this evening and tonight with fewer late-night showers and storms and an increasingly clearer sky.

Temperatures will generally fall through the 80s gradually late tonight and enter the 70s before sunrise, on their way to morning lows in the mid and upper 70s.

The soupy feel of the air stretches into Thursday with the sky becoming partly cloudy by midday and temperatures rising to the 90° mark at lunchtime. Highs will top out in the middle 90s with feels-like values exceeding 105° once again. Afternoon shower and storm coverage will be scattered and again favor western parts of the Big Bend and southwestern Georgia.

A cold front approaches from the north Friday and through the weekend. Of course, most cold fronts don't slide all the way through the area, and this one is no exception. Moisture will be vast, and the stalled front will allow the easy development of frequent periods of rain and thunderstorms over the weekend. Saturday will be drier in comparison to Sunday. While sunshine may be quite limited, so will the heating, with expected highs capped in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

