First To Know forecast: Steady warmer pattern (02/03/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While many inland locations will go into the evening with a mainly clear sky, low clouds and fog that have persisted along the coast and offshore waters will influence the increase in foggy areas gradually in most of our region late tonight and early in the morning. While rain is not likely, misty conditions will create a damp feel to your Tuesday morning.

Evening temps will go from the 70 early to the 50s before midnight. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s. When fog layers settle in, the temp pattern will level off.

A few hours of lingering cloudiness before noon will slow the warming trend, but we'll approach 70° by midday on our way back to the mid and upper 70s with fuller amounts of sunshine by mid-afternoon.

With the lack of active cold fronts in the pattern this week and beyond, I anticipate a steady trend of morning fog, clearing afternoons, and readings above average and reflective of an early spring sort of trend. Minor, isolated rain chances exist Friday and early next week, but nearby high pressure will keep any of those chances from increasing to concerning or impactful levels.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist