First to Know forecast: Steady temperature drop tonight (10/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of high pressure to our west is keeping us in a dry air flow, with generally light winds expected to be reduced to calmness overnight. The sky will be clear, and the warmth of the day will be easily released through the atmosphere, triggering a steady fall in nighttime temperatures.

Late-afternoon temps in the 80s will drop into the 70s fairly quickly around and after sunset, with 60s showing up around midnight. Morning lows will be within a few degrees of 60° across most inland and rural neighborhoods, with mid 60s in metropolitan downtown areas and at the coast.

Wednesday features another round of generous sunshine and swift warming amid the dry air mass, getting temps into the 80s by lunchtime on their way to highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. At least the muggy factor will remain low with an overall lack of major moisture sources around the region.

The weather pattern will be little changed through Friday, with perhaps a few more clouds at the end of the work week. A cold front is poised to come through Saturday with scattered clouds and a breeze from the northeast. This should be enough to influence a cooling trend on weekend highs, capped in the mid and upper 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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