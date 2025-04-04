First To Know forecast: Staying on the muggy side (04/04/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The early-spring warm spell will linger into the weekend for us ... perhaps particularly enticing for those who enjoy the somewhat hot and humid combination.

This Friday night will start clear to mostly clear with temps set to fall into the 70s through late in the night. Clouds will become more scattered with eventual lows in the mid 60s to around 70°.

While most of us won't encounter summer-like temperatures over the weekend, the mornings may reflect more of a May or June pattern with the heavier feel of the air created by broad moisture. That will also cause a layer of clouds to greet us at sunrise. With warming and a stronger breeze, sunshine will manage to break through. The general mix of clouds and sun is expected for most of Saturday with highs rebounding to the lower 80s coast to mid and upper 80s inland.

Most of Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but late on Sunday (likely evening and beyond), a slow-moving front will approach from the west, thickening the cloud deck and allowing some nighttime showers and isolated storms to enter tri-state counties. With stronger winds in general late Sunday, showers and storms can enhance gusts locally on Monday morning in particular, when any chance for severe weather becomes possible.

We'll also monitor for persistent rain Monday, which can drop about one to two inches of rain across the region with some higher amounts embedded.

The front slips south of us Tuesday, allowing a clearing and a springtime cooling trend. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the 70s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

