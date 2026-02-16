First to Know forecast: Stable with high pressure (02/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new region of high pressure covers a large swath of the Southeastern U.S., including our own area, giving us dry air and sunshine late today. Winds this evening will be light and the sky mainly clear. A few clouds may trickle in from the east, and a chance for patchy fog exists around dawn.

Evening readings will slide through the 60s and 50s, with overnight temps in the 40s and eventual lows in the middle 40s.

Tuesday features a few more clouds that will blend in with adequate sunlight. Winds will become more southeasterly later in the day, but the wind shift will be of little consequence. Highs are going to be in the middle 70s, running a few degrees above mid-February averages. It will also start to feel slightly more humid.

The theme of warmer conditions will continue this week, with another upper high coming over the Gulf region and keeping cold fronts from bringing in chillier air. This will result in highs going toward and above 80° by late in the week and portions of the weekend. A cold front is forecast to reach our area by next Sunday, when some rain opportunities are present.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

