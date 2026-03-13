First To Know forecast: Stable to start the weekend (03/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A region of high pressure over the northern Gulf will help maintain the clear and stable trend that we're experiencing late today and tonight. We're still on the drier side of the system, with light northeast and east winds. Temperatures over the evening hours will fall through the 70s and into the 60s, with 50s showing up after midnight through the Saturday morning sunrise. The sky will remain clear to mainly clear.

The high-pressure zone re-positions itself to our east through the weekend. This will put is in a more southeast wind direction, which brings in moisture sources from the south. Scattered clouds will be the result for Saturday afternoon with a decent amount of sunshine still getting through. Forecast highs will top out in the lower 80s. An isolated shower is possible in the southeastern corner of the Big Bend, but the risk is very low.

Sunday offers morning lows near 60° and highs in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy to partly sunny trend. A couple of daytime showers can stream in and develop on the south wind setup.

A strong cold front will move through the Southeast Monday. Its effects here include a line of rain and gusty thunderstorms in the Monday morning time frame. Severe-weather chances are increasing with new forecast data coming in over the next two days, so we will be able to refine local expectations in terms of strong and severe storms and the timing of such.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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