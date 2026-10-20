First to Know forecast: Stable conditions persist (10/20/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A pattern of slow-moving weather elements — namely, a large high-pressure system over the eastern U.S. and a storm system off the mid-Atlantic coast — will maintain our current trend of low humidity, mainly clear sky, cool to cold mornings, and mild afternoons, likely through the end of the week.

Winds will be lighter overnight, allowing for further cooling through sunrise Wednesday. Evening temps will fall through the 60s and the 50s in the morning, with eventual lows inland in the mid to upper 40s, and 50s for the immediate coastline.

A sunny midweek is in store, bumping up highs to the upper 70s to around 80° in most cases.

There will be limited change in local weather expectations through Friday; more rounds of sunshine with highs in the 70s and a clear nighttime sky with lows in the 40s to around 50°. By the weekend, a bit more moisture can be introduced, causing scattered clouds to form. There won't be a big difference in temps, except perhaps fewer 40s for morning lows by then.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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