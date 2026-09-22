First to Know forecast: Sprouting showers in few spots (09/22/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Enough moisture and warmth are in place to allow spotty showers and thunderstorms to develop late today, favoring counties around Lake Seminole and a few locations connected to the coastal sea breeze. Overall rain coverage will be limited this evening, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny trends in areas that avoid rain formation.

It's expected to remain warm and somewhat humid at night and in the morning with areas of clearer sky.

Evening temps will fall through the 80s (gradually without rain, more rapidly with rain) and into the 70s for the morning, with eventual lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday features a good amount of sun in the morning, building scattered cloudiness in the afternoon, and another batch of pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon amid the sun-and-cloud mix. Forecast highs remain slightly above average in the lower 90s.

Some of the shower and storm development will be associated with a modest cold front. It will be potent enough to bring in a zone of drier air from the northeast by Thursday. This will help reduce moisture values and humidity levels for the end of the week, and bring rain chances to zero by Friday. It will also affect temperatures by triggering lows into the 60s for Friday morning and beyond, with highs in the mid 80s going into the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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