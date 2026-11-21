TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The complex disturbance that's been soaking sections of the Florida peninsula this week will make more northward progress into middle Georgia today. The morning hours feature scattered showers and rain. The coverage of the activity will dwindle in the afternoon, with some breaks in the leftover cloud cover expected.

Forecast highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s today.

A slot of drier air enters the area Sunday, promoting more times of sunlight and a warmer trend with highs in the mid 70s following cooler morning lows in the 50s.

The beginning of Thanksgiving week is mainly quiet, with partial cloudiness and mild readings. Another upper system goes across the Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday, causing a return of thicker clouds and modest rain opportunities. Isolated thunder is possible, but it's not looking like a big concern at this point.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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